5 Muirfield Court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous custom home on a corner lot located within exclusive Stonebriar in Frisco. Stonebriar is a golf course community and features a 24 hour guarded access, naturesque ponds, lush landscaping! 5 minutes to Toyota headquarters, Star center, Legacy West and the business corridor. Easy access to the Tollway & 121. 20 minutes to DFW Airport.

The interior of the home has numerous updates throughout! The private backyard is a tropical paradise with towering trees and a resort like pool. The unique floorplan is open with lots of light and a 1-story home. 2 bedrooms are ensuites and the master suite is spacious with a fireplace and updated bath! OPTION TO LEASE FURNISHED FOR AN ADDITIONAL $750 PER MONTH