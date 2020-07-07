All apartments in Frisco
Last updated September 16 2019 at 11:01 PM

5 Muirfield Court

5 Muirfield Court · No Longer Available
Location

5 Muirfield Court, Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous custom home on a corner lot located within exclusive Stonebriar in Frisco. Stonebriar is a golf course community and features a 24 hour guarded access, naturesque ponds, lush landscaping! 5 minutes to Toyota headquarters, Star center, Legacy West and the business corridor. Easy access to the Tollway & 121. 20 minutes to DFW Airport.
The interior of the home has numerous updates throughout! The private backyard is a tropical paradise with towering trees and a resort like pool. The unique floorplan is open with lots of light and a 1-story home. 2 bedrooms are ensuites and the master suite is spacious with a fireplace and updated bath! OPTION TO LEASE FURNISHED FOR AN ADDITIONAL $750 PER MONTH

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Muirfield Court have any available units?
5 Muirfield Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 Muirfield Court have?
Some of 5 Muirfield Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Muirfield Court currently offering any rent specials?
5 Muirfield Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Muirfield Court pet-friendly?
No, 5 Muirfield Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5 Muirfield Court offer parking?
Yes, 5 Muirfield Court offers parking.
Does 5 Muirfield Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Muirfield Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Muirfield Court have a pool?
Yes, 5 Muirfield Court has a pool.
Does 5 Muirfield Court have accessible units?
No, 5 Muirfield Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Muirfield Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Muirfield Court has units with dishwashers.

