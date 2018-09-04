4920 Mcclellan Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

Beautiful Home ideally Located in Gated Neighborhood with Community Pool, Park and Ponds, Backing to Nature just couple minutes from Lake Lewisville and as BONUS-Included are Side by Side SS Refrigerator and Washer&Dryer. Great Floorplan with Soaring 2 story Ceilings, 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, 2nd Bedroom&Full bath located on 1st floor, Jack-N-Jill plus 2 additional bedrooms up with Large GameRoom PLUS Media Room, SS Appliances, Granite Counters, Oil-Rubbed Bronze Fixtures, upgraded Ceramic Tile in all wet areas; crown molding in entry, kitchen, family room & formal dining; 2 Blinds. Exterior is brick and stone with nice covered patio to enjoy nature right behind your yard, no neighbors behind just TREES!