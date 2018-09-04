All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 4920 Mcclellan Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
4920 Mcclellan Drive
Last updated May 18 2019 at 1:59 AM

4920 Mcclellan Drive

4920 McClellan Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4920 McClellan Dr, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Beautiful Home ideally Located in Gated Neighborhood with Community Pool, Park and Ponds, Backing to Nature just couple minutes from Lake Lewisville and as BONUS-Included are Side by Side SS Refrigerator and Washer&Dryer. Great Floorplan with Soaring 2 story Ceilings, 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, 2nd Bedroom&Full bath located on 1st floor, Jack-N-Jill plus 2 additional bedrooms up with Large GameRoom PLUS Media Room, SS Appliances, Granite Counters, Oil-Rubbed Bronze Fixtures, upgraded Ceramic Tile in all wet areas; crown molding in entry, kitchen, family room & formal dining; 2 Blinds. Exterior is brick and stone with nice covered patio to enjoy nature right behind your yard, no neighbors behind just TREES!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4920 Mcclellan Drive have any available units?
4920 Mcclellan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4920 Mcclellan Drive have?
Some of 4920 Mcclellan Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4920 Mcclellan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4920 Mcclellan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4920 Mcclellan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4920 Mcclellan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 4920 Mcclellan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4920 Mcclellan Drive offers parking.
Does 4920 Mcclellan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4920 Mcclellan Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4920 Mcclellan Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4920 Mcclellan Drive has a pool.
Does 4920 Mcclellan Drive have accessible units?
No, 4920 Mcclellan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4920 Mcclellan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4920 Mcclellan Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Satori Frisco
11900 Research Rd
Frisco, TX 75033
Four Corners
1690 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Newman Village
4444 Felix Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI Frisco Crossing
7255 Texas Rangers Dr
Frisco, TX 75034
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75035
Echelon at The Summit
3033 Ohio Dr
Frisco, TX 75035

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District