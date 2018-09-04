4920 Mcclellan Drive

Amenities
Beautiful Home ideally Located in Gated Neighborhood with Community Pool, Park and Ponds, Backing to Nature just couple minutes from Lake Lewisville and as BONUS-Included are Side by Side SS Refrigerator and Washer&Dryer. Great Floorplan with Soaring 2 story Ceilings, 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, 2nd Bedroom&Full bath located on 1st floor, Jack-N-Jill plus 2 additional bedrooms up with Large GameRoom PLUS Media Room, SS Appliances, Granite Counters, Oil-Rubbed Bronze Fixtures, upgraded Ceramic Tile in all wet areas; crown molding in entry, kitchen, family room & formal dining; 2 Blinds. Exterior is brick and stone with nice covered patio to enjoy nature right behind your yard, no neighbors behind just TREES!