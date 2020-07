Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking

Beautiful home in great location for Lease! Updates Galore: New Paint, Roof, Granite Counters, Cabinets, and more! Home next to park and greenbelt. Minutes from Tollway, 121, and the new Frisco Star Shopping Area! Dining room redesigned to be game room, wall with double doors was built. Can be used as 4th bedroom!