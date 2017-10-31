45 Bass Pond Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Enjoy this Willow Pond Custom Home in Gated Community with Par 3 Course and Walking Trails around Large Pond. Great views of Water and Golf Course from Balcony. Dramatic entry and dining w two story ceiling, hardwood flooring throughout first floor. Dream kitchen w granite, dbl ovens, gas c-top, and island brkfst bar overlooks family rm with corner stone fireplace. Master Suite updates include spa-like bath w seamless shower glass, dual shower heads, gorgeous Calacatta tiles, stand alone tub and large closet. Upstairs layout has 2 bedrooms, large game rm with bar, balcony and media rm w raised floor for stadium seating. Downstairs Bonus Rm. Foam Insulation, Tankless Water Heaters. Award Winning Frisco Schools!