4443 Voyager Drive

Fabulous home in sought after Lakes on Legacy neighborhood. Walking distance to exemplary Tom Hicks Elementary School! Open Kitchen with granite countertop and custom stone wall. Large living room with dry bar. Master bedroom and study on the first level. 3 nice size bedrooms, 2 bath and a game room on the second level. Nice backyard with large trees. 3 CAR GARAGES. HOA includes community pool and membership to the Lakes Tennis Academy including fitness and pool. House will be professionally cleaned.