4380 Live Springs Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

This beautiful 4-3.5-2 home located in Frisco, TX is move in ready. Living room features hard wood flooring & a beautiful fireplace with wooden mantle. Kitchen has open concept, stainless steel appliances and built in pantry. Spacious master bedroom and bathroom with a dual sink vanity, separate shower and tub and large double door walk in closet. Home has plenty of space for entertaining with game room, media room and covered rear patio. The garage is oversized with extra storage. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializeddallas.com



one small pet is allowed



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com.