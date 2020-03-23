All apartments in Frisco
4380 Live Springs Rd
4380 Live Springs Rd

4380 Live Springs Road · No Longer Available
Location

4380 Live Springs Road, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
This beautiful 4-3.5-2 home located in Frisco, TX is move in ready. Living room features hard wood flooring & a beautiful fireplace with wooden mantle. Kitchen has open concept, stainless steel appliances and built in pantry. Spacious master bedroom and bathroom with a dual sink vanity, separate shower and tub and large double door walk in closet. Home has plenty of space for entertaining with game room, media room and covered rear patio. The garage is oversized with extra storage. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializeddallas.com

one small pet is allowed

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4380 Live Springs Rd have any available units?
4380 Live Springs Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4380 Live Springs Rd have?
Some of 4380 Live Springs Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4380 Live Springs Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4380 Live Springs Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4380 Live Springs Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4380 Live Springs Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4380 Live Springs Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4380 Live Springs Rd offers parking.
Does 4380 Live Springs Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4380 Live Springs Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4380 Live Springs Rd have a pool?
No, 4380 Live Springs Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4380 Live Springs Rd have accessible units?
No, 4380 Live Springs Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4380 Live Springs Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4380 Live Springs Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

