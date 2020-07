Amenities

LAWN CARE AND STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED IN RENT! HURRY THIS WONDERFUL HOME WILL NOT LAST LONG! WONDERFUL & ATTENTIVE LANDLORD LOOKING FOR GREAT TENANTS FOR THIS 4 BEDROOM HOME IN A HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER QUIET COMMUNITY OF FRISCO. THIS FLOOR PLAN OFFERS AN OPEN KITCHEN TO FAMILY ROOM AND A SEPARATE MASTER TO THE OTHER ROOMS OF THE HOME. GREAT SCHOOLS, EASY ACCESS TO TOLLWAY AND FRESH CARPET & PAINT WITH A BOARD ON BOARD CEDAR FENCE. BEST SQ. FT. FOR THE PRICE!