Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful coveted 1-story in gated and guarded home! Very open & airy with 4 bedrooms plus a study. It has 12' ceilings, extensive crown molding, arched doorways, new carpet, paint, upgraded SS appliances, granite, 42''cabinets with under mount lights. All bedrooms have walk-in closets. Great wrap patio with cedar pergola & outlet for a gas grill. THIS IS A MUST SEE!