Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:19 AM

4119 Parterre Drive

4119 Parterre Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4119 Parterre Drive, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
What a great one story house in the heart of Frisco!! Minutes away from the Dallas North Tollway, along with shopping, restaurants, entertainment, etc. The house has been very well maintained and has its own private play pool with a water feature. If you are looking for an open floor plan with large bedrooms, a spacious kitchen, and weekly pool service AND lawn service INCLUDED (chemical balance and filter service), then this is the place for you!! Access to the community center and park are also available. Come and see this house today...it won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4119 Parterre Drive have any available units?
4119 Parterre Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4119 Parterre Drive have?
Some of 4119 Parterre Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4119 Parterre Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4119 Parterre Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4119 Parterre Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4119 Parterre Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 4119 Parterre Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4119 Parterre Drive offers parking.
Does 4119 Parterre Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4119 Parterre Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4119 Parterre Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4119 Parterre Drive has a pool.
Does 4119 Parterre Drive have accessible units?
No, 4119 Parterre Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4119 Parterre Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4119 Parterre Drive has units with dishwashers.

