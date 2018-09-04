4119 Parterre Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

What a great one story house in the heart of Frisco!! Minutes away from the Dallas North Tollway, along with shopping, restaurants, entertainment, etc. The house has been very well maintained and has its own private play pool with a water feature. If you are looking for an open floor plan with large bedrooms, a spacious kitchen, and weekly pool service AND lawn service INCLUDED (chemical balance and filter service), then this is the place for you!! Access to the community center and park are also available. Come and see this house today...it won't last long!