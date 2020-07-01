4090 Washburne Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

This is no oridinary neighborhood! This unique multi generational neighborhood has made it easy to live, work, play and connect! The amenities consists of exterior care by the HOA, two gorgeous pools, fitness center, a club house with a media room, gaming room, dining and an outdoor living portch! Many outdoor grills, game courts, pool sunning ledges! Take a look at the 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome, comfortably sitting on a corner lot with a 2 car garage and parking outfront, directly across from a wonderful dog park! A short distance to many of Frisco's attractions, from soccer to concerts to restaurants, movies and fun! Call today to take your virtual tour!