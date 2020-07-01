All apartments in Frisco
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:59 PM

4090 Washburne Drive

4090 Washburne Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4090 Washburne Dr, Frisco, TX 75033
The Trails

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
This is no oridinary neighborhood! This unique multi generational neighborhood has made it easy to live, work, play and connect! The amenities consists of exterior care by the HOA, two gorgeous pools, fitness center, a club house with a media room, gaming room, dining and an outdoor living portch! Many outdoor grills, game courts, pool sunning ledges! Take a look at the 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome, comfortably sitting on a corner lot with a 2 car garage and parking outfront, directly across from a wonderful dog park! A short distance to many of Frisco's attractions, from soccer to concerts to restaurants, movies and fun! Call today to take your virtual tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4090 Washburne Drive have any available units?
4090 Washburne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4090 Washburne Drive have?
Some of 4090 Washburne Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4090 Washburne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4090 Washburne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4090 Washburne Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4090 Washburne Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4090 Washburne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4090 Washburne Drive offers parking.
Does 4090 Washburne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4090 Washburne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4090 Washburne Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4090 Washburne Drive has a pool.
Does 4090 Washburne Drive have accessible units?
No, 4090 Washburne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4090 Washburne Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4090 Washburne Drive has units with dishwashers.

