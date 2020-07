Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful move-in ready home in highly desirable Frisco ISD. Ideally located in close proximity to shopping, schools and recreation centers. Corner lot with newly installed lawn and renovated fence. Spacious interior that has been recently repainted and upgraded with a renovated kitchen that includes a new oven and granite countertops. Ideal for those who want to live in a quiet neighborhood in the heart of Frisco.

Very unique floor plan with bedrooms and laundry rooms upstairs!