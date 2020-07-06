3930 Cotton Gin Road

Amenities

THE PREFECT LUXURY RENTAL! $3100 a month Fully Furnished just bring shoes & clothes! Prime Location near Frisco's $5 BILLION DOLLAR MILE! Winner of D Magazine's Development of the year! A Perfect Corporate Lease Opportunity! Close access to Toyota Headquarters in Plano! Minutes away from 'The Ford Center at The Star' Home of The Dallas Cowboy's Practice Facility! 1 mile away from DNT! Full Access to State of The Art Amenities Center with 2 Pools and Workout facility! This Stunning Modern Townhouse has it all! Luxurious Design, Quartz Counters & Extended Wood Floors. This Immaculate Home offers 2 large bedrms, 2 full & 1 half bath. Courtyard offers additional entertainment space! Total Smart Technology Home!