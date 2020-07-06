All apartments in Frisco
3930 Cotton Gin Road

3930 Cotton Gin Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3930 Cotton Gin Rd, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
THE PREFECT LUXURY RENTAL! $3100 a month Fully Furnished just bring shoes & clothes! Prime Location near Frisco's $5 BILLION DOLLAR MILE! Winner of D Magazine's Development of the year! A Perfect Corporate Lease Opportunity! Close access to Toyota Headquarters in Plano! Minutes away from 'The Ford Center at The Star' Home of The Dallas Cowboy's Practice Facility! 1 mile away from DNT! Full Access to State of The Art Amenities Center with 2 Pools and Workout facility! This Stunning Modern Townhouse has it all! Luxurious Design, Quartz Counters & Extended Wood Floors. This Immaculate Home offers 2 large bedrms, 2 full & 1 half bath. Courtyard offers additional entertainment space! Total Smart Technology Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3930 Cotton Gin Road have any available units?
3930 Cotton Gin Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3930 Cotton Gin Road have?
Some of 3930 Cotton Gin Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3930 Cotton Gin Road currently offering any rent specials?
3930 Cotton Gin Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3930 Cotton Gin Road pet-friendly?
No, 3930 Cotton Gin Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 3930 Cotton Gin Road offer parking?
Yes, 3930 Cotton Gin Road offers parking.
Does 3930 Cotton Gin Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3930 Cotton Gin Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3930 Cotton Gin Road have a pool?
Yes, 3930 Cotton Gin Road has a pool.
Does 3930 Cotton Gin Road have accessible units?
No, 3930 Cotton Gin Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3930 Cotton Gin Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3930 Cotton Gin Road has units with dishwashers.

