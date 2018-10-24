All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 3837 Cherry Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
3837 Cherry Ridge Drive
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:11 AM

3837 Cherry Ridge Drive

3837 Cherry Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3837 Cherry Ridge Drive, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Kings Garden. Walk in to large Living and dinning are that could be turn in to an office. Lots of natural light in large family room with fireplace and spacious kitchen with island and breakfast nook. Split bedrooms allows privacy in your master suite with double sinks, walk-in closet and separate shower and tub. All bedrooms are very spacious with lots of light. Great backyard with lots of space or take advantage of the neighborhood pool, park and playground area. Great location close to major streets, shopping, restaurants and more. New paint, carpets and more. Owner will consider 1800 a month lease price with an 18 month lease. Pets are case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3837 Cherry Ridge Drive have any available units?
3837 Cherry Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3837 Cherry Ridge Drive have?
Some of 3837 Cherry Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3837 Cherry Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3837 Cherry Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3837 Cherry Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3837 Cherry Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3837 Cherry Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3837 Cherry Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 3837 Cherry Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3837 Cherry Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3837 Cherry Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3837 Cherry Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 3837 Cherry Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 3837 Cherry Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3837 Cherry Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3837 Cherry Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Domain at the Gate
6688 John Hickman Parkway
Frisco, TX 75035
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Newman Village
4444 Felix Way
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI Frisco Crossing
7255 Texas Rangers Dr
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District