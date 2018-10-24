3837 Cherry Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Kings Garden. Walk in to large Living and dinning are that could be turn in to an office. Lots of natural light in large family room with fireplace and spacious kitchen with island and breakfast nook. Split bedrooms allows privacy in your master suite with double sinks, walk-in closet and separate shower and tub. All bedrooms are very spacious with lots of light. Great backyard with lots of space or take advantage of the neighborhood pool, park and playground area. Great location close to major streets, shopping, restaurants and more. New paint, carpets and more. Owner will consider 1800 a month lease price with an 18 month lease. Pets are case by case.