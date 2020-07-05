3680 Corkwood Drive

This is an executive home in the sought after Heather Ridge Estates! This home is alongside the greenbelt on of the biggest lots in the subdivision. Completely open floor plan with a formal dining room and dedicated office with beautiful wood work and french doors. Beautiful handscraped hardwoods and granite countertops welcome you in to the detailed home. Master is downstairs with another bedroom and full bath for guest access. Gameroom or media room upstairs with 3 bedrooms and a jack and jill bathroom along with another full bath. This home lacks nothing and will house many family and friend events. Not to mention a excellent and sought after school system that feeds into Wakeland HS!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
