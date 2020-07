Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

On the GOLF COURSE! Beautiful views and fishing out your back door on a low traffic street. Large 5-bedroom home with LOTS of storage in the gated, guarded Heritage Lakes neighborhood. Front entry and 3-car garage. Two bedrooms are downstairs. Brand new microwave, double oven, cooktop and dishwasher installed March 2019! Beautiful home!