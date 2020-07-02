All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3418 United Lane

3418 United Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3418 United Lane, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
Live like you are on vacation every day! Gated community & Resort-style amenities are available to you with this lease. Kids will love the 2 pools with waterfall & lazy river, playgrounds, & your large back yard. Enjoy neighborhood events & fitness center, par 3 golf, jogging trails. Beautiful hardwood floors down, c-tile in wet areas, carpet upstairs. Kitchen has island & desk, tons of countertops & cabinets, walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3418 United Lane have any available units?
3418 United Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3418 United Lane have?
Some of 3418 United Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3418 United Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3418 United Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3418 United Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3418 United Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 3418 United Lane offer parking?
No, 3418 United Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3418 United Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3418 United Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3418 United Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3418 United Lane has a pool.
Does 3418 United Lane have accessible units?
No, 3418 United Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3418 United Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3418 United Lane has units with dishwashers.

