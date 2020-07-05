34 Painted Rock Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

STUNNING HOME in sought after Frisco ISD! Intricate details set this home apart, with angular ceilings and wainscoting! Kitchen boasts granite counter-tops, tile back-splash, GAS COOKTOP, SS appliances. Ample cabinets in LUSH wood, accentuate perfectly wood flooring and wood mantle on BEAUTIFUL brick fireplace. Master bedroom is LOVELY with dado rail, unique recessed window and wood flooring. Bright white cabinetry, JETTED soaking tub, beautifully tiled shower, dual vanities, and large walk in closet add LUXURY in the master bath! Abundant NATURAL LIGHT provided by the numerous plantation shuttered windows. LARGE backyard with covered area is perfect for playing, entertaining, relaxing, ENJOYING! View today!