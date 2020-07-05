All apartments in Frisco
34 Painted Rock Court

34 Painted Rock Court · No Longer Available
Location

34 Painted Rock Court, Frisco, TX 75033
Grayhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
STUNNING HOME in sought after Frisco ISD! Intricate details set this home apart, with angular ceilings and wainscoting! Kitchen boasts granite counter-tops, tile back-splash, GAS COOKTOP, SS appliances. Ample cabinets in LUSH wood, accentuate perfectly wood flooring and wood mantle on BEAUTIFUL brick fireplace. Master bedroom is LOVELY with dado rail, unique recessed window and wood flooring. Bright white cabinetry, JETTED soaking tub, beautifully tiled shower, dual vanities, and large walk in closet add LUXURY in the master bath! Abundant NATURAL LIGHT provided by the numerous plantation shuttered windows. LARGE backyard with covered area is perfect for playing, entertaining, relaxing, ENJOYING! View today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Painted Rock Court have any available units?
34 Painted Rock Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 34 Painted Rock Court have?
Some of 34 Painted Rock Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Painted Rock Court currently offering any rent specials?
34 Painted Rock Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Painted Rock Court pet-friendly?
No, 34 Painted Rock Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 34 Painted Rock Court offer parking?
Yes, 34 Painted Rock Court offers parking.
Does 34 Painted Rock Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Painted Rock Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Painted Rock Court have a pool?
No, 34 Painted Rock Court does not have a pool.
Does 34 Painted Rock Court have accessible units?
No, 34 Painted Rock Court does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Painted Rock Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 Painted Rock Court has units with dishwashers.

