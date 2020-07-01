All apartments in Frisco
Frisco, TX
3358 Nutmeg Circle
Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:42 AM

3358 Nutmeg Circle

3358 Nutmeg Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3358 Nutmeg Circle, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

24hr maintenance
pool
playground
tennis court
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
media room
tennis court
Spacious home in the Lakes on Legacy. Open floor plan connects kitchen and breakfast area to large family room and dining room w-vaulted ceiling! 6 bedrooms and study. 4 full baths and 1 half, wine cellar. Upstairs game room and additional media room. Backyard access to playground, park. HOA includes Community pool and tennis courts with another pool.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3358 Nutmeg Circle have any available units?
3358 Nutmeg Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3358 Nutmeg Circle have?
Some of 3358 Nutmeg Circle's amenities include 24hr maintenance, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3358 Nutmeg Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3358 Nutmeg Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3358 Nutmeg Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3358 Nutmeg Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 3358 Nutmeg Circle offer parking?
No, 3358 Nutmeg Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3358 Nutmeg Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3358 Nutmeg Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3358 Nutmeg Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3358 Nutmeg Circle has a pool.
Does 3358 Nutmeg Circle have accessible units?
No, 3358 Nutmeg Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3358 Nutmeg Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3358 Nutmeg Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

