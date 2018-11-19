3259 Blue Oak Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool

Beautiful and well maintained one story home in sought after Heather Ridge Estates, Great location close to DNT, shopping, restaurants, major employers and more, Raised ceiling, Open floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, Desirable split Bedrooms, Upgraded throughout, No carpet, Granite counters, Large breakfast nook, Arbor covered patio, Nice backyard, Highly rated Frisco ISD. Community pool and playground, Refrigerator, washer, dryer and formal dining table set are included, No pet please