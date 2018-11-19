All apartments in Frisco
Frisco, TX
3259 Blue Oak Drive
3259 Blue Oak Drive

3259 Blue Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Frisco
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

3259 Blue Oak Drive, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Beautiful and well maintained one story home in sought after Heather Ridge Estates, Great location close to DNT, shopping, restaurants, major employers and more, Raised ceiling, Open floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, Desirable split Bedrooms, Upgraded throughout, No carpet, Granite counters, Large breakfast nook, Arbor covered patio, Nice backyard, Highly rated Frisco ISD. Community pool and playground, Refrigerator, washer, dryer and formal dining table set are included, No pet please

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3259 Blue Oak Drive have any available units?
3259 Blue Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3259 Blue Oak Drive have?
Some of 3259 Blue Oak Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3259 Blue Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3259 Blue Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3259 Blue Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3259 Blue Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 3259 Blue Oak Drive offer parking?
No, 3259 Blue Oak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3259 Blue Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3259 Blue Oak Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3259 Blue Oak Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3259 Blue Oak Drive has a pool.
Does 3259 Blue Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 3259 Blue Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3259 Blue Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3259 Blue Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.

