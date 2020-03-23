3205 Persimmon Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Gorgeous home in highly desired Heather Ridge Estates zoned for Carroll ES, Cobb MS & Wakeland HS. Avery Edwards home with lots of upgrades including hardwood floors, lots of crown moulding, cased archways, granite kitchen, ss refrigerator as well as washer and dryer included with lease and large covered patio. The home also has security system, sprinklers, outdoor lighting system plus a three car garage and game room. Lease includes access to HRE Amenity Center plus HOA social events. Home floor plan in documents.