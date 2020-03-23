All apartments in Frisco
3205 Persimmon Lane

3205 Persimmon Ln
Location

3205 Persimmon Ln, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Gorgeous home in highly desired Heather Ridge Estates zoned for Carroll ES, Cobb MS & Wakeland HS. Avery Edwards home with lots of upgrades including hardwood floors, lots of crown moulding, cased archways, granite kitchen, ss refrigerator as well as washer and dryer included with lease and large covered patio. The home also has security system, sprinklers, outdoor lighting system plus a three car garage and game room. Lease includes access to HRE Amenity Center plus HOA social events. Home floor plan in documents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3205 Persimmon Lane have any available units?
3205 Persimmon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3205 Persimmon Lane have?
Some of 3205 Persimmon Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3205 Persimmon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3205 Persimmon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3205 Persimmon Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3205 Persimmon Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 3205 Persimmon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3205 Persimmon Lane offers parking.
Does 3205 Persimmon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3205 Persimmon Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3205 Persimmon Lane have a pool?
No, 3205 Persimmon Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3205 Persimmon Lane have accessible units?
No, 3205 Persimmon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3205 Persimmon Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3205 Persimmon Lane has units with dishwashers.

