3198 Parkwood Blvd

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage internet access

Our 2B1U apartment home features 1120 sq ft with split bedrooms, two full bathrooms, spacious walk-in closets, a separate stand-up shower and a custom built-in computer desk.



Urban Community Elements:

* Resort Style Swimming Pools with Casading Fountains, Tanning Deck and Multiple Conversation Areas.

* Complimentary Tanning Studio

* Business Resource Center with internet Access, PC, Printer and Fax

*Ample floor exercise space and free weight area

*4 story urban mid-rise building design.

* Open and spacious floor plans maximizing natural light.

*Multi-level garage parking- Assigned parking available.

Spacious storages Available

*Progessional on site management and maintenance.



Features:

*Nine foot ceilings

*Two panel roman doors

*Faux wood 2 blinds

*Plush Carpeting

*Berber Fleck Carpeting

*Dramatic 13 foot vaulted ceilings in living room

*stainless steel microwave

*Whirlpool Bottom Freezer Refrigerator

*Double stainless steel sinks with desposals

*Gourmet island kitchens

*ceiling fans, Lighting and mircowave

*Kitchen pantries

*High definition formica in kitchen and bath

*brushed nickel chrome kitchen faucet fixture

*wood vinyl plank flooring at entry, kitchen and bath

*Drop Pendant lighting and custom dining chandelier

*Master suites with large walk-in closets and custom shelving

*42 Garden style oval soaking tubs.

*Elegant bath vanity lights.

double his and hers custom recatngle sinks*

*Tiles showers.

*Spacious bathrooms with large vanities

* Cermic tile bath surround

*wood framed bathroom mirrors

*Extended bedrooms

*tow-tone, modern paint scheme

*kitchen and bedroom accent walls

*ceiling fans in all bedrooms

*custom rounded walls