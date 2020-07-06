All apartments in Frisco
Frisco, TX
3104 Briarwood Lane
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:13 AM

3104 Briarwood Lane

3104 Briarwood Lane · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Location

3104 Briarwood Lane, Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar

Amenities

wine room
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
wine room
This gorgeous Bob Bobbitt custom home is walking distance to The Star in a gated, guarded neighborhood & features double iron doors in entry with elegant formals, 1st-floor media room with adjacent wet bar, wine room, large family room with soaring ceilings, master retreat with fp, guest ste downstairs, study with office in the closet! Gourmet Kitchen with built-in fridge, 7 burner gas cooktop with griddle, breakfast area overlooking pool. 2 Game Rooms, 3 Bdrms, 3 Full Baths up.Wood floors, vaulted & coffered ceilings, intricate moldings, arched doorways, custom cabinetry, impressive lighting, & excellent storage adorn the home. Private yard includes a pool, spa & large covered patio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3104 Briarwood Lane have any available units?
3104 Briarwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3104 Briarwood Lane have?
Some of 3104 Briarwood Lane's amenities include wine room, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3104 Briarwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3104 Briarwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3104 Briarwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3104 Briarwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 3104 Briarwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3104 Briarwood Lane offers parking.
Does 3104 Briarwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3104 Briarwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3104 Briarwood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3104 Briarwood Lane has a pool.
Does 3104 Briarwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 3104 Briarwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3104 Briarwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3104 Briarwood Lane has units with dishwashers.

