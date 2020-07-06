3104 Briarwood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room wine room

This gorgeous Bob Bobbitt custom home is walking distance to The Star in a gated, guarded neighborhood & features double iron doors in entry with elegant formals, 1st-floor media room with adjacent wet bar, wine room, large family room with soaring ceilings, master retreat with fp, guest ste downstairs, study with office in the closet! Gourmet Kitchen with built-in fridge, 7 burner gas cooktop with griddle, breakfast area overlooking pool. 2 Game Rooms, 3 Bdrms, 3 Full Baths up.Wood floors, vaulted & coffered ceilings, intricate moldings, arched doorways, custom cabinetry, impressive lighting, & excellent storage adorn the home. Private yard includes a pool, spa & large covered patio