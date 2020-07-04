All apartments in Frisco
Last updated August 1 2019 at 11:50 PM

2954 La Vista Lane

2954 La Vista Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2954 La Vista Lane, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful 1.5 story home in The Fairways golf course community. Stacked formals is perfect for entertaining. Large family with brick fireplace. Open kitchen with breakfast bar, gas cooktop, and plenty of counter & cabinet space. Large and private master. Master bath features separate shower and jetted tub. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Large game room up. Open patio. Community features Hike and bike trails, parks and recreation, and fantastic Frisco ISD! Great location close to park, FC Dallas Stadium, shopping, restaurants, Frisco’s $5 Billion Mile which includes the Dallas Cowboys The Star, & highways

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2954 La Vista Lane have any available units?
2954 La Vista Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2954 La Vista Lane have?
Some of 2954 La Vista Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2954 La Vista Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2954 La Vista Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2954 La Vista Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2954 La Vista Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 2954 La Vista Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2954 La Vista Lane offers parking.
Does 2954 La Vista Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2954 La Vista Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2954 La Vista Lane have a pool?
No, 2954 La Vista Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2954 La Vista Lane have accessible units?
No, 2954 La Vista Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2954 La Vista Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2954 La Vista Lane has units with dishwashers.

