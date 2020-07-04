2954 La Vista Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful 1.5 story home in The Fairways golf course community. Stacked formals is perfect for entertaining. Large family with brick fireplace. Open kitchen with breakfast bar, gas cooktop, and plenty of counter & cabinet space. Large and private master. Master bath features separate shower and jetted tub. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Large game room up. Open patio. Community features Hike and bike trails, parks and recreation, and fantastic Frisco ISD! Great location close to park, FC Dallas Stadium, shopping, restaurants, Frisco’s $5 Billion Mile which includes the Dallas Cowboys The Star, & highways