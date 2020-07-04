2863 Appalachian Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage hot tub media room

Reduced!!North Facing. STUNNING home in the prestigious Knolls of Frisco! This 5 bedroom, 4 full bath offers an open floor plan with a large entryway, spacious living area with plenty of natural sunlight and eat-in kitchen with built in desk. 2 beds downstairs. Spacious master suite with a spa-like master bath on first floor, with another bedroom and full bath downstairs. Upstairs opens to a loft style huge game room, 3 bedrooms and an over-sized media room, all media equipment will be staying, great for entertaining! Beautiful well kept yard with covered patio. This home is meticulously maintained! Home is also equipped with a reverse osmosis water filtration system. Its a Must To see home to lease!!