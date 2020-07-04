All apartments in Frisco
Last updated November 1 2019

2863 Appalachian Lane

2863 Appalachian Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2863 Appalachian Lane, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Reduced!!North Facing. STUNNING home in the prestigious Knolls of Frisco! This 5 bedroom, 4 full bath offers an open floor plan with a large entryway, spacious living area with plenty of natural sunlight and eat-in kitchen with built in desk. 2 beds downstairs. Spacious master suite with a spa-like master bath on first floor, with another bedroom and full bath downstairs. Upstairs opens to a loft style huge game room, 3 bedrooms and an over-sized media room, all media equipment will be staying, great for entertaining! Beautiful well kept yard with covered patio. This home is meticulously maintained! Home is also equipped with a reverse osmosis water filtration system. Its a Must To see home to lease!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2863 Appalachian Lane have any available units?
2863 Appalachian Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2863 Appalachian Lane have?
Some of 2863 Appalachian Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2863 Appalachian Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2863 Appalachian Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2863 Appalachian Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2863 Appalachian Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 2863 Appalachian Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2863 Appalachian Lane offers parking.
Does 2863 Appalachian Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2863 Appalachian Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2863 Appalachian Lane have a pool?
No, 2863 Appalachian Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2863 Appalachian Lane have accessible units?
No, 2863 Appalachian Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2863 Appalachian Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2863 Appalachian Lane has units with dishwashers.

