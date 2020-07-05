All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 25706 Smotherman Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
25706 Smotherman Road
Last updated July 8 2019 at 2:10 PM

25706 Smotherman Road

25706 Smotherman Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

25706 Smotherman Rd, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to the country living in the heart of the city. Ranch home with no monthly water & sewer bills is on a 1 acre lot, set amidst top rated schools in Frisco ISD, in a fantastic neighborhood,close to FM 423,-Fully renovated on 2016, freshly painted inside and outside, updated Kitchen & bathrooms with granite counter top & SS appliances,laminate flooring- Separate hobby room in garage with shelving. Large living area with an open floor plan.This home backs up to the Trails of West Frisco golf community.
Only serious inquiries.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25706 Smotherman Road have any available units?
25706 Smotherman Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 25706 Smotherman Road have?
Some of 25706 Smotherman Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25706 Smotherman Road currently offering any rent specials?
25706 Smotherman Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25706 Smotherman Road pet-friendly?
No, 25706 Smotherman Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 25706 Smotherman Road offer parking?
Yes, 25706 Smotherman Road offers parking.
Does 25706 Smotherman Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25706 Smotherman Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25706 Smotherman Road have a pool?
No, 25706 Smotherman Road does not have a pool.
Does 25706 Smotherman Road have accessible units?
No, 25706 Smotherman Road does not have accessible units.
Does 25706 Smotherman Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25706 Smotherman Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Sonsrena
9425 Rolater Rd
Frisco, TX 75035
Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway
Frisco, TX 75034
Domain at the Gate
6688 John Hickman Parkway
Frisco, TX 75035
The Maxwell
7777 Adelaide Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Fox Haven Apartments
7275 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Echelon at The Summit
3033 Ohio Dr
Frisco, TX 75035

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District