25706 Smotherman Road

Amenities
Welcome to the country living in the heart of the city. Ranch home with no monthly water & sewer bills is on a 1 acre lot, set amidst top rated schools in Frisco ISD, in a fantastic neighborhood,close to FM 423,-Fully renovated on 2016, freshly painted inside and outside, updated Kitchen & bathrooms with granite counter top & SS appliances,laminate flooring- Separate hobby room in garage with shelving. Large living area with an open floor plan.This home backs up to the Trails of West Frisco golf community.
Only serious inquiries.