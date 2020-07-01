2562 Autumn Lane

Amenities

granite counters fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters Property Amenities

Available 2/5/2020 Prime FRISCO location! Minutes from Tollways. Enjoy 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home with spacious back yard for family entertainment. Huge Mstr Suite upstairs with jetted Tub, Open kitchen with breakfast nook, and large open area with awesome views to the HUGE backyard. Spectacular slate surrounds corner fireplace and sets the tone in the living room with impressive built in mirror above. Granite, fabulous laminate & tile throughout, cedar 6' fence for lots of privacy. Awesome Frisco school district. Minutes from shopping and restaurants. Must see.