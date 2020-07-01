All apartments in Frisco
Last updated November 7 2019 at 5:36 PM

2562 Autumn Lane

2562 Autumn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2562 Autumn Lane, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

granite counters
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
Available 2/5/2020 Prime FRISCO location! Minutes from Tollways. Enjoy 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home with spacious back yard for family entertainment. Huge Mstr Suite upstairs with jetted Tub, Open kitchen with breakfast nook, and large open area with awesome views to the HUGE backyard. Spectacular slate surrounds corner fireplace and sets the tone in the living room with impressive built in mirror above. Granite, fabulous laminate & tile throughout, cedar 6' fence for lots of privacy. Awesome Frisco school district. Minutes from shopping and restaurants. Must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2562 Autumn Lane have any available units?
2562 Autumn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
Is 2562 Autumn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2562 Autumn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2562 Autumn Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2562 Autumn Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 2562 Autumn Lane offer parking?
No, 2562 Autumn Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2562 Autumn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2562 Autumn Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2562 Autumn Lane have a pool?
No, 2562 Autumn Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2562 Autumn Lane have accessible units?
No, 2562 Autumn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2562 Autumn Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2562 Autumn Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2562 Autumn Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2562 Autumn Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

