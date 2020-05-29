All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 2481 Pritchett Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
2481 Pritchett Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2481 Pritchett Drive

2481 Pritchett Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2481 Pritchett Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Spectacular 5 bed, 4 bath, 4564 sq. ft., 2 story home in Frisco, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Gorgeous island kitchen with granite, breakfast bar, trendy lighting, butler's pantry, tons of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Iron gated wine storage & breakfast area. Cozy living room with beautiful stone fireplace and custom builtin entertainment center. Formal dining/living room. Master suite features separate tub/shower and dual sinks. Media room with vaulted ceilings. Loft area upstairs with spacious secondary rooms. Huge private backyard with pergola and outdoor kitchen. Schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2481 Pritchett Drive have any available units?
2481 Pritchett Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2481 Pritchett Drive have?
Some of 2481 Pritchett Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2481 Pritchett Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2481 Pritchett Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2481 Pritchett Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2481 Pritchett Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2481 Pritchett Drive offer parking?
No, 2481 Pritchett Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2481 Pritchett Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2481 Pritchett Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2481 Pritchett Drive have a pool?
No, 2481 Pritchett Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2481 Pritchett Drive have accessible units?
No, 2481 Pritchett Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2481 Pritchett Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2481 Pritchett Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kilby
8455 Grace Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75033
Fox Haven Apartments
7275 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Wade Crossing
9399 Wade Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75035
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District