2481 Pritchett Drive

Spectacular 5 bed, 4 bath, 4564 sq. ft., 2 story home in Frisco, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Gorgeous island kitchen with granite, breakfast bar, trendy lighting, butler's pantry, tons of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Iron gated wine storage & breakfast area. Cozy living room with beautiful stone fireplace and custom builtin entertainment center. Formal dining/living room. Master suite features separate tub/shower and dual sinks. Media room with vaulted ceilings. Loft area upstairs with spacious secondary rooms. Huge private backyard with pergola and outdoor kitchen. Schedule your showing today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

