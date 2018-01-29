All apartments in Frisco
2428 Chelsea Drive

2428 Chelsea Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2428 Chelsea Drive, Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Beautiful gated Townhome community close to everything Frisco has to offer for entertainment, dining, shopping. Inter this beautiful townhome proceed to the living area and be greeted by tall ceiling and a wall of windows letting in natural light. A gas log fireplace adds ambience to the room The kitchen is large with plenty of storage with a large island and dual ovens. Go up the stairs to the roomy master suite. The master bathtub, dual vanities, separate shower and large close. Outside the bedrooms is a Juliette balcony overlooking the living a perfect location for a desk or a lounge for reading or just relax.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2428 Chelsea Drive have any available units?
2428 Chelsea Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2428 Chelsea Drive have?
Some of 2428 Chelsea Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2428 Chelsea Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2428 Chelsea Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2428 Chelsea Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2428 Chelsea Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 2428 Chelsea Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2428 Chelsea Drive offers parking.
Does 2428 Chelsea Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2428 Chelsea Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2428 Chelsea Drive have a pool?
No, 2428 Chelsea Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2428 Chelsea Drive have accessible units?
No, 2428 Chelsea Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2428 Chelsea Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2428 Chelsea Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

