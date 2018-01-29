2428 Chelsea Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage clubhouse fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Beautiful gated Townhome community close to everything Frisco has to offer for entertainment, dining, shopping. Inter this beautiful townhome proceed to the living area and be greeted by tall ceiling and a wall of windows letting in natural light. A gas log fireplace adds ambience to the room The kitchen is large with plenty of storage with a large island and dual ovens. Go up the stairs to the roomy master suite. The master bathtub, dual vanities, separate shower and large close. Outside the bedrooms is a Juliette balcony overlooking the living a perfect location for a desk or a lounge for reading or just relax.