All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 2389 Jaguar Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
2389 Jaguar Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2389 Jaguar Drive

2389 Jaguar Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2389 Jaguar Dr, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Stunning North facing home in corner lot of Christie Ranch neighborhood will make the perfect home for you and your family. Grand homes former model home is a 4 Bedroom,3.5 Bath with tall ceilings, hand scraped hardwood, bourbon carpet, gourmet kitchen with granite counter, gas cook-top, elegant mantel and fireplace, custom fixtures, wrought -iron accents, covered patio, sparkling pool, netted trampoline, in built intercom speakers in all rooms and 4 security cameras for surveillance.

UNBEATABLE lOCATION
- 3 minutes from El-Dorado and N Dallas Tollway
- Nearby Costco, Super Target and Walmart, Chick-fil-A, McDonalds, Starbucks, BOA, Well Fargo etc.

EXEMPLARY FRISCO ISD - Boals, Trent, Lone Star

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2389 Jaguar Drive have any available units?
2389 Jaguar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2389 Jaguar Drive have?
Some of 2389 Jaguar Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2389 Jaguar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2389 Jaguar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2389 Jaguar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2389 Jaguar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 2389 Jaguar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2389 Jaguar Drive offers parking.
Does 2389 Jaguar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2389 Jaguar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2389 Jaguar Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2389 Jaguar Drive has a pool.
Does 2389 Jaguar Drive have accessible units?
No, 2389 Jaguar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2389 Jaguar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2389 Jaguar Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of Chapel Creek
7997 Wade Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Domain at the Gate
6688 John Hickman Parkway
Frisco, TX 75035
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
Four Corners
1690 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Wade Crossing
9399 Wade Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75035
Newman Village
4444 Felix Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District