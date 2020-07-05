2389 Jaguar Drive

Amenities
Stunning North facing home in corner lot of Christie Ranch neighborhood will make the perfect home for you and your family. Grand homes former model home is a 4 Bedroom,3.5 Bath with tall ceilings, hand scraped hardwood, bourbon carpet, gourmet kitchen with granite counter, gas cook-top, elegant mantel and fireplace, custom fixtures, wrought -iron accents, covered patio, sparkling pool, netted trampoline, in built intercom speakers in all rooms and 4 security cameras for surveillance.
UNBEATABLE lOCATION
- 3 minutes from El-Dorado and N Dallas Tollway
- Nearby Costco, Super Target and Walmart, Chick-fil-A, McDonalds, Starbucks, BOA, Well Fargo etc.
EXEMPLARY FRISCO ISD - Boals, Trent, Lone Star