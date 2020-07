Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

FRISCO, GREAT TOP SCHOOLS, Move-in Ready,STUNNING CalAtlantic's very POPULAR floorplan with BEAUTIFUL UPGRADES, 2 story home with an open feel where the kitchen, the family room are open to each other, High vaulted ceilings with Large windows a lot of light, 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath, 3 car garage, within walking distance to pools and schools ( elementary and middle). A thoughtfully laid out open concept with no wasted space, Study and much more. buyer to verify all info.