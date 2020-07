Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Absolutely stunning home in ideal location of Frisco across from Stonebriar Country Club. This meticulously maintained 3 bedroom home features hardwood floors, granite counter tops, separate study, high ceilings and spa like master bathroom! All built in appliances, upgraded stone fireplace and plantation shutters are just a few of the upgrades in this beautiful home.