Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1662 Natural Bridge Drive

1662 Natural Bridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1662 Natural Bridge Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Well maintained 3-bedroom+Study home in a highly desired neighborhood of West Frisco! Wood floors, updated lighting & crown molding complement the light & bright open floor plan. Kitchen being updated with Granite Counter tops and SS appliances. Spacious Family Room with corner fireplace & views of the backyard opens to the large kitchen w-breakfast bar & an abundance of cabinet & counter space. 1st floor features two secondary bedrooms & Study or optional 4th bedroom. 2nd floor offers an amazing private Master Retreat with luxurious spa-like bath & custom closet. Great location with award winning schools & walking distance to parks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1662 Natural Bridge Drive have any available units?
1662 Natural Bridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1662 Natural Bridge Drive have?
Some of 1662 Natural Bridge Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1662 Natural Bridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1662 Natural Bridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1662 Natural Bridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1662 Natural Bridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 1662 Natural Bridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1662 Natural Bridge Drive offers parking.
Does 1662 Natural Bridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1662 Natural Bridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1662 Natural Bridge Drive have a pool?
No, 1662 Natural Bridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1662 Natural Bridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1662 Natural Bridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1662 Natural Bridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1662 Natural Bridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

