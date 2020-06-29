1662 Natural Bridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub

Well maintained 3-bedroom+Study home in a highly desired neighborhood of West Frisco! Wood floors, updated lighting & crown molding complement the light & bright open floor plan. Kitchen being updated with Granite Counter tops and SS appliances. Spacious Family Room with corner fireplace & views of the backyard opens to the large kitchen w-breakfast bar & an abundance of cabinet & counter space. 1st floor features two secondary bedrooms & Study or optional 4th bedroom. 2nd floor offers an amazing private Master Retreat with luxurious spa-like bath & custom closet. Great location with award winning schools & walking distance to parks!