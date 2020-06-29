All apartments in Frisco
15962 Twin Cove Drive
Last updated June 1 2019 at 6:06 AM

15962 Twin Cove Drive

15962 Twin Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15962 Twin Cove Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Beautiful light & bright home in Hunters Creek. Frisco Schools K-12 surround the community! Great drive up appeal with lush landscaping. Large kitchen with granite, updated appliances is open to large family room with wall of windows overlooking nice sized backyard. Fence & stone retaining wall, Large patio with pergola, recently installed carpet. Large Game room overlooks backyard. Beautiful master with fabulous bath - frameless shower, custom closet etc! Must see! Wash, dryer and refrigerator included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15962 Twin Cove Drive have any available units?
15962 Twin Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 15962 Twin Cove Drive have?
Some of 15962 Twin Cove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15962 Twin Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15962 Twin Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15962 Twin Cove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15962 Twin Cove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 15962 Twin Cove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15962 Twin Cove Drive offers parking.
Does 15962 Twin Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15962 Twin Cove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15962 Twin Cove Drive have a pool?
No, 15962 Twin Cove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15962 Twin Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 15962 Twin Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15962 Twin Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15962 Twin Cove Drive has units with dishwashers.

