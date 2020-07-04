All apartments in Frisco
Last updated October 30 2019 at 2:56 AM

15759 Scenic Road

15759 Scenic Road · No Longer Available
Location

15759 Scenic Road, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful family home! Now with updates! Top rated Frisco ISD. Spacious kitchen features new granite countertops and appliances. New Bamboo flooring most of downstairs. Conveniently located close community park, swimming pool and shopping. Tons of space with separate formal dining room. Large master suite features separate tub and shower, plus room for extra sitting area or office. Enjoy the outdoors with large fenced back yard for Kiddos and outdoor entertainment, featuring a covered patio. Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15759 Scenic Road have any available units?
15759 Scenic Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 15759 Scenic Road have?
Some of 15759 Scenic Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15759 Scenic Road currently offering any rent specials?
15759 Scenic Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15759 Scenic Road pet-friendly?
No, 15759 Scenic Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 15759 Scenic Road offer parking?
No, 15759 Scenic Road does not offer parking.
Does 15759 Scenic Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15759 Scenic Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15759 Scenic Road have a pool?
Yes, 15759 Scenic Road has a pool.
Does 15759 Scenic Road have accessible units?
No, 15759 Scenic Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15759 Scenic Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 15759 Scenic Road does not have units with dishwashers.

