15759 Scenic Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Beautiful family home! Now with updates! Top rated Frisco ISD. Spacious kitchen features new granite countertops and appliances. New Bamboo flooring most of downstairs. Conveniently located close community park, swimming pool and shopping. Tons of space with separate formal dining room. Large master suite features separate tub and shower, plus room for extra sitting area or office. Enjoy the outdoors with large fenced back yard for Kiddos and outdoor entertainment, featuring a covered patio. Don't miss out!