15738 Durango Drive

Amenities
Beautiful, Well Maintained Home located in the desirable Frisco Heights Community. This 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 story home features over 2,500 sq ft of quality space. Home includes an open kitchen center island, a spacious family room with gas fireplace, plenty of windows for natural light and a great view overlooking the large backyard. Solid Oak Wood Floors downstairs. Game room and all bedrooms upstairs. Huge Master suite with garden tub, separate shower & walk-in closet. New Refrigerator will be installed! Washer and Dryer included. Community Pool and Playground. Walking distance to restaurants and grocery store. Sought after Frisco School District.