15738 Durango Drive
Last updated April 5 2019 at 1:31 PM

15738 Durango Drive

15738 Durango Dr · No Longer Available
Location

15738 Durango Dr, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful, Well Maintained Home located in the desirable Frisco Heights Community. This 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 story home features over 2,500 sq ft of quality space. Home includes an open kitchen center island, a spacious family room with gas fireplace, plenty of windows for natural light and a great view overlooking the large backyard. Solid Oak Wood Floors downstairs. Game room and all bedrooms upstairs. Huge Master suite with garden tub, separate shower & walk-in closet. New Refrigerator will be installed! Washer and Dryer included. Community Pool and Playground. Walking distance to restaurants and grocery store. Sought after Frisco School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15738 Durango Drive have any available units?
15738 Durango Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 15738 Durango Drive have?
Some of 15738 Durango Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15738 Durango Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15738 Durango Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15738 Durango Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15738 Durango Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 15738 Durango Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15738 Durango Drive offers parking.
Does 15738 Durango Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15738 Durango Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15738 Durango Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15738 Durango Drive has a pool.
Does 15738 Durango Drive have accessible units?
No, 15738 Durango Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15738 Durango Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15738 Durango Drive has units with dishwashers.

