15738 Durango Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

Beautiful, Well Maintained Home located in the desirable Frisco Heights Community. This 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 story home features over 2,500 sq ft of quality space. Home includes an open kitchen center island, a spacious family room with gas fireplace, plenty of windows for natural light and a great view overlooking the large backyard. Solid Oak Wood Floors downstairs. Game room and all bedrooms upstairs. Huge Master suite with garden tub, separate shower & walk-in closet. New Refrigerator will be installed! Washer and Dryer included. Community Pool and Playground. Walking distance to restaurants and grocery store. Sought after Frisco School District.