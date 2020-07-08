15605 Bull Run Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Location, Location Pristine 3-2-2 open floor plan move in ready home in the Frisco ISD. Gorgeous wood flooring in all living areas. Kitchen has abundant cabinets, counter space and window seats. Large Master Bedroom with huge walk in closet. Large secondary rooms with walk in closets. Dining room can be used as office or study with french doors and a sliding barn door. Large extended stamped concrete patio.Garage has Epoxy flooring to easily keep clean. Washer, Dryer and refrigerator all included. Pets on case by case basis. HOA paid by homeowner