15605 Bull Run Drive
Last updated April 24 2020 at 4:32 AM

15605 Bull Run Drive

15605 Bull Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15605 Bull Run Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Location, Location Pristine 3-2-2 open floor plan move in ready home in the Frisco ISD. Gorgeous wood flooring in all living areas. Kitchen has abundant cabinets, counter space and window seats. Large Master Bedroom with huge walk in closet. Large secondary rooms with walk in closets. Dining room can be used as office or study with french doors and a sliding barn door. Large extended stamped concrete patio.Garage has Epoxy flooring to easily keep clean. Washer, Dryer and refrigerator all included. Pets on case by case basis. HOA paid by homeowner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15605 Bull Run Drive have any available units?
15605 Bull Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 15605 Bull Run Drive have?
Some of 15605 Bull Run Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15605 Bull Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15605 Bull Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15605 Bull Run Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15605 Bull Run Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15605 Bull Run Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15605 Bull Run Drive offers parking.
Does 15605 Bull Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15605 Bull Run Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15605 Bull Run Drive have a pool?
No, 15605 Bull Run Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15605 Bull Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 15605 Bull Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15605 Bull Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15605 Bull Run Drive has units with dishwashers.

