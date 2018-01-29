All apartments in Frisco
15601 Renshaw Way
Last updated April 30 2019

15601 Renshaw Way

15601 Renshaw Way · No Longer Available
Location

15601 Renshaw Way, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Gorgeous 3 bed, study, 2 full bathroom home with tons of natural light and clean, Surrounding sound at family room and cover patio, Open and spacious kitchen with extra large kitchen island, granite counter tops, Gas cook top and SS appliances, study nook, Master suite features dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower, Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, Office could be 4th bedroom. Enjoy all of the amenities community has to offer, Large community pool with slides and activities center covered picnic area. Neighbor parks with playgrounds and walking trail to lake. Just minutes from shopping, entertainment, restaurants.
Easy to access to 121, Dallas Tollway and 380.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15601 Renshaw Way have any available units?
15601 Renshaw Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 15601 Renshaw Way have?
Some of 15601 Renshaw Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15601 Renshaw Way currently offering any rent specials?
15601 Renshaw Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15601 Renshaw Way pet-friendly?
No, 15601 Renshaw Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 15601 Renshaw Way offer parking?
Yes, 15601 Renshaw Way offers parking.
Does 15601 Renshaw Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15601 Renshaw Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15601 Renshaw Way have a pool?
Yes, 15601 Renshaw Way has a pool.
Does 15601 Renshaw Way have accessible units?
No, 15601 Renshaw Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15601 Renshaw Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15601 Renshaw Way has units with dishwashers.

