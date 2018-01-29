15601 Renshaw Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Gorgeous 3 bed, study, 2 full bathroom home with tons of natural light and clean, Surrounding sound at family room and cover patio, Open and spacious kitchen with extra large kitchen island, granite counter tops, Gas cook top and SS appliances, study nook, Master suite features dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower, Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, Office could be 4th bedroom. Enjoy all of the amenities community has to offer, Large community pool with slides and activities center covered picnic area. Neighbor parks with playgrounds and walking trail to lake. Just minutes from shopping, entertainment, restaurants.

Easy to access to 121, Dallas Tollway and 380.