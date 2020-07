Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

The house is well maintained. Quiet neighborhood, backyard facing south so you get a lot sunlight. Granite countertop, all stainless steel appliances, hardwood floor on traffic area, upgraded berber carpet throughout. Close to schools and shopping. Easy access to 121. This will be a perfect house for your family in a thriving community.