Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable one-story with three bedrooms plus study. Front porch overlooks park and greenspace. Beautiful engineered hardwoods throughout living areas, stone fireplace, large kitchen with breakfast bar and wood cabinetry, private study could be used as fourth bedroom. Formal dining, updated lighting, large backyard deck with huge yard. New porcelain tile in kitchen and breakfast room! Owner to pay HOA fees.