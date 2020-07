Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace game room

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Spacious 5 bed 3 and half bath home with NEW paint and NEW Carpet! High ceilings in the family room, SS appliances in the kitchen, granite counter tops and plenty of storage cabinet space that includes a butlers pantry. Private downstairs office and master bed with en suite bath and walk in closet. Other bedrooms upstairs with media and game room! Large backyard that backs up to an open field for privacy and great space for entertaining!