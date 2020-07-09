14946 Rosario Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Bright and Inviting with so much space! You will love the floorplan, especially when you see the kitchen! The island in this home has a beautiful, huge slab of granite that makes the kitchen space just amazing. There are actual linen closets, a mud-room and a true laundry room, not a pass-through. The beautiful white and light gray color scheme is perfect for modern furniture or ready for that pop of color that your items bring to the space. The backyard is large and fully fenced and the best thing is, the mowing is included! The neighborhood has walking trails, a large pool with an amazing pavilion and lots of fountains. The elementary and middle schools are right within walking distance on the perimeter.