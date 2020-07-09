All apartments in Frisco
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
14946 Rosario Road
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:11 AM

14946 Rosario Road

14946 Rosario Rd · No Longer Available
Location

14946 Rosario Rd, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Bright and Inviting with so much space! You will love the floorplan, especially when you see the kitchen! The island in this home has a beautiful, huge slab of granite that makes the kitchen space just amazing. There are actual linen closets, a mud-room and a true laundry room, not a pass-through. The beautiful white and light gray color scheme is perfect for modern furniture or ready for that pop of color that your items bring to the space. The backyard is large and fully fenced and the best thing is, the mowing is included! The neighborhood has walking trails, a large pool with an amazing pavilion and lots of fountains. The elementary and middle schools are right within walking distance on the perimeter.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14946 Rosario Road have any available units?
14946 Rosario Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 14946 Rosario Road have?
Some of 14946 Rosario Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14946 Rosario Road currently offering any rent specials?
14946 Rosario Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14946 Rosario Road pet-friendly?
No, 14946 Rosario Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 14946 Rosario Road offer parking?
Yes, 14946 Rosario Road offers parking.
Does 14946 Rosario Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14946 Rosario Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14946 Rosario Road have a pool?
Yes, 14946 Rosario Road has a pool.
Does 14946 Rosario Road have accessible units?
No, 14946 Rosario Road does not have accessible units.
Does 14946 Rosario Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14946 Rosario Road has units with dishwashers.

