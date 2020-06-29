All apartments in Frisco
Location

14884 Turnbridge Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
Spacious family home with five bedrooms and 4 full baths. Engineered hardwoods down, new carpet in master bdrm. Large kitchen with island and cozy breakfast nook w built in writing desk. Split formal dining-living. Formal living could be used for a study. Guest bedroom down adjacent to full bath, a great mother-in-law suite split from the mst.bdrm. Upstairs you will find 3 more spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, game room and media room. Three attic areas for storage plus under stair storage. Two stairwells and a 3 car garage. So much space! Enjoy clubhouse, pool, park & playground this spring. Walking distance to two schools and less than a mile to 121. Upscale neighborhood. Never leased before, one owner home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14884 Turnbridge Drive have any available units?
14884 Turnbridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 14884 Turnbridge Drive have?
Some of 14884 Turnbridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14884 Turnbridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14884 Turnbridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14884 Turnbridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14884 Turnbridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 14884 Turnbridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14884 Turnbridge Drive offers parking.
Does 14884 Turnbridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14884 Turnbridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14884 Turnbridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14884 Turnbridge Drive has a pool.
Does 14884 Turnbridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 14884 Turnbridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14884 Turnbridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14884 Turnbridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

