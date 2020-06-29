14884 Turnbridge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool playground clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking playground pool garage media room

Spacious family home with five bedrooms and 4 full baths. Engineered hardwoods down, new carpet in master bdrm. Large kitchen with island and cozy breakfast nook w built in writing desk. Split formal dining-living. Formal living could be used for a study. Guest bedroom down adjacent to full bath, a great mother-in-law suite split from the mst.bdrm. Upstairs you will find 3 more spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, game room and media room. Three attic areas for storage plus under stair storage. Two stairwells and a 3 car garage. So much space! Enjoy clubhouse, pool, park & playground this spring. Walking distance to two schools and less than a mile to 121. Upscale neighborhood. Never leased before, one owner home