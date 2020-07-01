1471 Tree Top Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit

Owner spoiled the future tenants with a complete paint job, brand new carpet, and a STAINLESS STEEL FRIDGE included. Beautiful engineered hardwoods throughout home and new carpet in all bedrooms. Brushed nickle hardware and updated light fixtures throughout. Enjoy an open floor plan with bright natural lighting and high ceilings. The kitchen boasts brand new white cabinets, stainless appliances and granite. Backyard oasis with pergola covered patio and firepit gathering area that is ready to entertain family and friends. Award winning Frisco Schools. This one won't last long.