Frisco, TX
1471 Tree Top Drive
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:17 PM

1471 Tree Top Drive

1471 Tree Top Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1471 Tree Top Drive, Frisco, TX 75033
Grayhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
Owner spoiled the future tenants with a complete paint job, brand new carpet, and a STAINLESS STEEL FRIDGE included. Beautiful engineered hardwoods throughout home and new carpet in all bedrooms. Brushed nickle hardware and updated light fixtures throughout. Enjoy an open floor plan with bright natural lighting and high ceilings. The kitchen boasts brand new white cabinets, stainless appliances and granite. Backyard oasis with pergola covered patio and firepit gathering area that is ready to entertain family and friends. Award winning Frisco Schools. This one won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1471 Tree Top Drive have any available units?
1471 Tree Top Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1471 Tree Top Drive have?
Some of 1471 Tree Top Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1471 Tree Top Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1471 Tree Top Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1471 Tree Top Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1471 Tree Top Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 1471 Tree Top Drive offer parking?
No, 1471 Tree Top Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1471 Tree Top Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1471 Tree Top Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1471 Tree Top Drive have a pool?
No, 1471 Tree Top Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1471 Tree Top Drive have accessible units?
No, 1471 Tree Top Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1471 Tree Top Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1471 Tree Top Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

