Drive up to this amazing home with beautiful landscaping in a peaceful neighborhood within walking distance to the Elementary school. Wood flooring and new carpet is just a few of the perks this home has for your family to enjoy. Home is located across from the community park. Sit at your desk and enjoy the green grass view. Kitchen boasts granite counter tops and dual sinks with a walk-in and butlers pantry. Wall of windows in the family room-kitchen for a large amount of natural lighting. Oversized rooms leading to a big game room. Backyard is lush with trees and a water fountain for your peaceful afternoons sitting on the porch swing.Lawn care and HOA are included by landlord.Fridge will be included
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1470 Pelican Drive have any available units?
1470 Pelican Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
