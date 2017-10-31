All apartments in Frisco
Last updated August 25 2019

1470 Pelican Drive

1470 Pelican Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1470 Pelican Drive, Frisco, TX 75033
Grayhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
Drive up to this amazing home with beautiful landscaping in a peaceful neighborhood within walking distance to the Elementary school. Wood flooring and new carpet is just a few of the perks this home has for your family to enjoy. Home is located across from the community park. Sit at your desk and enjoy the green grass view. Kitchen boasts granite counter tops and dual sinks with a walk-in and butlers pantry. Wall of windows in the family room-kitchen for a large amount of natural lighting. Oversized rooms leading to a big game room. Backyard is lush with trees and a water fountain for your peaceful afternoons sitting on the porch swing.Lawn care and HOA are included by landlord.Fridge will be included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1470 Pelican Drive have any available units?
1470 Pelican Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1470 Pelican Drive have?
Some of 1470 Pelican Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1470 Pelican Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1470 Pelican Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1470 Pelican Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1470 Pelican Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 1470 Pelican Drive offer parking?
No, 1470 Pelican Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1470 Pelican Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1470 Pelican Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1470 Pelican Drive have a pool?
No, 1470 Pelican Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1470 Pelican Drive have accessible units?
No, 1470 Pelican Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1470 Pelican Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1470 Pelican Drive has units with dishwashers.

