1470 Pelican Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace game room

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room

Drive up to this amazing home with beautiful landscaping in a peaceful neighborhood within walking distance to the Elementary school. Wood flooring and new carpet is just a few of the perks this home has for your family to enjoy. Home is located across from the community park. Sit at your desk and enjoy the green grass view. Kitchen boasts granite counter tops and dual sinks with a walk-in and butlers pantry. Wall of windows in the family room-kitchen for a large amount of natural lighting. Oversized rooms leading to a big game room. Backyard is lush with trees and a water fountain for your peaceful afternoons sitting on the porch swing.Lawn care and HOA are included by landlord.Fridge will be included