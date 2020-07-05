All apartments in Frisco
Last updated July 20 2019 at 6:46 AM

14151 Sorano Drive

14151 Sorano Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14151 Sorano Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 6 Bed 4 Bath home located with Frisco ISD schools. Elementary, middle and high schools are all within walking distance. This beautiful home has a superb balcony in the front. Owner had it built and lived in it and was never rented before. WHAT I LOVE ABOUT THIS HOME
The home is a block away from Independence high school. It has large front and back yard along with a stone masonry turret gives it a very welcoming curb appeal. Beutiful landscaped yard. All wood floor in hallway and living space. Beautiful granite contrasted with rustic white cabinetry. Open california kitchen. Need to see it to believe it

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14151 Sorano Drive have any available units?
14151 Sorano Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 14151 Sorano Drive have?
Some of 14151 Sorano Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14151 Sorano Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14151 Sorano Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14151 Sorano Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14151 Sorano Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 14151 Sorano Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14151 Sorano Drive offers parking.
Does 14151 Sorano Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14151 Sorano Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14151 Sorano Drive have a pool?
No, 14151 Sorano Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14151 Sorano Drive have accessible units?
No, 14151 Sorano Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14151 Sorano Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14151 Sorano Drive has units with dishwashers.

