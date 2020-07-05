14151 Sorano Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 6 Bed 4 Bath home located with Frisco ISD schools. Elementary, middle and high schools are all within walking distance. This beautiful home has a superb balcony in the front. Owner had it built and lived in it and was never rented before. WHAT I LOVE ABOUT THIS HOME

The home is a block away from Independence high school. It has large front and back yard along with a stone masonry turret gives it a very welcoming curb appeal. Beutiful landscaped yard. All wood floor in hallway and living space. Beautiful granite contrasted with rustic white cabinetry. Open california kitchen. Need to see it to believe it