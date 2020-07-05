13749 Fieldcrest Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities coffee bar parking pool garage

Fabulous David Weekley 1-Story located in prime location across the street from community pool & green space in desirable Prairie View-Frisco! Beautiful rich wood floors featured in the extended entry, liv & dining + kitchen! Stunning kitchen w huge granite isl & custom tile detail has crisp modern style! Lovely pennant lights grace the isl & floor to ceiling cabinetry provides extra storage! Chef's delight w 6-burner gas cooktop & designer hood! Lovely wine-coffee bar featured in the dining rm creates ideal entertaining! Relaxing master w access to a spacious 19' x 12.5' covered side patio. A suite bedrm #2 is split for privacy...wonderful study w pretty french doors. Convenient mud bench at garage entry!