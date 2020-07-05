All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 13546 Tabasco Cat Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
13546 Tabasco Cat Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13546 Tabasco Cat Drive

13546 Tabasco Cat Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13546 Tabasco Cat Dr, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Beautiful new 2018 First time to lease 4 bedroom home in sought after Frisco ISD in Lexington country gated community. Open floor plan with hardwood floors downstairs throughout the living areas, hallways, nook and dining. Lots of upgrades in the kitchen to include granite counter tops, upgraded appliances, pull out spice racks and island extension. Master bedroom down with bathroom and large shower. Second bed room down with full bath. 3 bedrooms and 2 bath up with media room with 7.1 pre wired and large game room. Refrigerator included. Community amenities feature a resort pool, clubhouse and fitness center, parks, playgrounds. Conveniently close to Highway 121.Close to Stonebair mall and Allen out let mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13546 Tabasco Cat Drive have any available units?
13546 Tabasco Cat Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13546 Tabasco Cat Drive have?
Some of 13546 Tabasco Cat Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13546 Tabasco Cat Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13546 Tabasco Cat Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13546 Tabasco Cat Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13546 Tabasco Cat Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13546 Tabasco Cat Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13546 Tabasco Cat Drive offers parking.
Does 13546 Tabasco Cat Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13546 Tabasco Cat Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13546 Tabasco Cat Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13546 Tabasco Cat Drive has a pool.
Does 13546 Tabasco Cat Drive have accessible units?
No, 13546 Tabasco Cat Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13546 Tabasco Cat Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13546 Tabasco Cat Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Maxwell
7777 Adelaide Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI Frisco Crossing
7255 Texas Rangers Dr
Frisco, TX 75034
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District