13546 Tabasco Cat Drive

Beautiful new 2018 First time to lease 4 bedroom home in sought after Frisco ISD in Lexington country gated community. Open floor plan with hardwood floors downstairs throughout the living areas, hallways, nook and dining. Lots of upgrades in the kitchen to include granite counter tops, upgraded appliances, pull out spice racks and island extension. Master bedroom down with bathroom and large shower. Second bed room down with full bath. 3 bedrooms and 2 bath up with media room with 7.1 pre wired and large game room. Refrigerator included. Community amenities feature a resort pool, clubhouse and fitness center, parks, playgrounds. Conveniently close to Highway 121.Close to Stonebair mall and Allen out let mall.