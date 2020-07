Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities parking garage

A well kept beautiful over 3951 SQFT looks and feels like new home with 5 bedrooms, study and 2 living. Large Kitchen with with Island and Granite Countertops with Gas Cooktop. Huge Master on 1st floor with granite countertop bathrooms wrought iron railing on a sweeping curved staircase;beautiful Landscaping. This is a Beautiful 2 story home! Outstanding Frisco district schools! and so much more!