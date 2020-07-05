13373 Duesenberg Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful home in Grayhawk subdivision within walking distance of 2 parks, 3 schools and 2 community pools. Well maintain home with Large family room open to spacious kitchen with high ceilings and walk in pantry-utility room. Front room office with french doors. Split bedroom layout allows for privacy in your master suite with separate shower-bath tub and walk in closet. All bedrooms are spacious and bright. Spectacular backyard with covered patio and tall privacy fence. Pets are case by case.