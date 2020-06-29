All apartments in Frisco
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:59 AM

13350 Mannheim Drive

13350 Mannheim Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13350 Mannheim Drive, Frisco, TX 75033
Grayhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful large 4 bedroom HOME in prestigious Grayhawk Community. New wood flooring throughout 1st floor. 4 SPACIOUS living areas, including huge tiered MEDIA room. Well-maintained and LOVED. Custom accent colors, custom window coverings, vaulted ceilings, great for entertaining. Yard care included in lease. $55 application fee per person 18 and over. TAR application. Last 4 paycheck stubs and copy of DL needed. Please see attached Rental Criteria in Documents. Yard care included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13350 Mannheim Drive have any available units?
13350 Mannheim Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13350 Mannheim Drive have?
Some of 13350 Mannheim Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13350 Mannheim Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13350 Mannheim Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13350 Mannheim Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13350 Mannheim Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 13350 Mannheim Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13350 Mannheim Drive offers parking.
Does 13350 Mannheim Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13350 Mannheim Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13350 Mannheim Drive have a pool?
No, 13350 Mannheim Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13350 Mannheim Drive have accessible units?
No, 13350 Mannheim Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13350 Mannheim Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13350 Mannheim Drive has units with dishwashers.

